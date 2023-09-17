When Kalif Raymond takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Raymond compiled 47 catches for 616 yards last year. He was targeted 64 times, and averaged 36.2 yards.

Raymond, in 16 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Kalif Raymond Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 4 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 38 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 5 45 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 6 5 75 0 Week 8 Dolphins 4 3 76 0 Week 9 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 47 0 Week 11 @Giants 7 3 33 0 Week 12 Bills 6 4 35 0 Week 13 Jaguars 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Jets 6 5 53 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 1 56 0 Week 17 Bears 3 3 40 0 Week 18 @Packers 6 4 66 0

