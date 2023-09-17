When David Montgomery takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 2 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery got 201 carries for 801 yards rushing a year ago (50.1 per game) while scoreing five TDs. He also reeled in 34 passes for 316 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

He rushed for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in 16 games).

David Montgomery Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 17 26 0 3 24 0 Week 2 @Packers 15 122 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Texans 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 12 20 1 4 62 0 Week 6 Commanders 15 67 0 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 15 62 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 15 53 0 3 22 0 Week 9 Dolphins 14 36 0 1 8 0 Week 10 Lions 9 37 0 1 7 0 Week 11 @Falcons 17 67 1 3 54 0 Week 12 @Jets 14 79 0 3 34 0 Week 13 Packers 14 61 1 4 6 0 Week 15 Eagles 12 53 1 3 38 1 Week 16 Bills 16 62 0 4 22 0 Week 17 @Lions 6 24 0 2 12 0 Week 18 Vikings 7 21 0 0 0 0

