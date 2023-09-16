The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) are a massive 28.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1). This game has an over/under of 42.5 points.

Iowa ranks ninth-worst in total offense (259.5 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 46th with 309.5 yards allowed per contest. Western Michigan ranks 59th with 413.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 94th with 388.5 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Iowa vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -28.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -10000 +1800

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Sean Tyler tallied 1,027 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Tyler made a difference in the passing game too, grabbing 12 balls on 20 targets for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Corey Crooms was an important contributor, producing 814 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 57 receptions.

In 12 games, Jack Salopek piled up 1,285 yards (107.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 49.1% completion percentage.

With 52 rushing yards (0.9 YPC) and one rushing touchdown, Salopek helped the offense on the ground in addition to the passing game.

In 12 games last season, La'Darius Jefferson run for 235 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Last year Andre Carter collected 51 tackles, seven TFL, six sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Zaire Barnes, who was on the field for 12 games, compiled 1.5 sacks to go with two TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception.

With 49 tackles, seven TFL, and 6.5 sacks, Corvin Moment was a big contributor last year on defense.

The contributions of Keni-H Lovely, who was on the field for 12 games, included one sack to go with four TFL, 33 tackles, and four interceptions.

