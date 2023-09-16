When the Detroit Tigers (68-79) and Los Angeles Angels (68-80) match up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, September 16, Sawyer Gipson-Long will get the ball for the Tigers, while the Angels will send Tyler Anderson to the hill. The game will start at 9:07 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +105. The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Gipson-Long - DET (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.36 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 31 times and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Tigers have a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (41.3%) in those games.

This year, the Angels have won 26 of 62 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

