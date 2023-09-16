Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Sawyer Gipson-Long, who gets the start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 9:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 24th in baseball with 149 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit's .378 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .236 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (591 total runs).

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gipson-Long (1-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start this season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Emmet Sheehan 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Mason Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.