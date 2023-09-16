Tigers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (68-80) and the Detroit Tigers (68-79) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET on September 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (6-6) will get the nod for the Angels.
Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Tigers have been favored 31 times and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.
- Detroit has entered 24 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 14-10 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored 591 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 12
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Joey Wentz vs Brandon Williamson
|September 13
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Connor Phillips
|September 14
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Reese Olson vs Derek Law
|September 15
|@ Angels
|W 11-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Reid Detmers
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Lance Lynn
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Mason Miller
