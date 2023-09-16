The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 40.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Bowling Green matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-40.5) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan (-40.5) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Michigan (-40.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

  • Michigan has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Bowling Green has not won against the spread this year in one chances.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +500 Bet $100 to win $500
To Win the Big Ten +130 Bet $100 to win $130

