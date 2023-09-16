When the Washington Huskies play the Michigan State Spartans at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Huskies will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Michigan State vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan State (+16.5) Under (55.5) Washington 33, Michigan State 18

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Spartans two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Michigan State games this season is 11.5 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Huskies have posted one win against the spread this year.

Washington is winless against the spread when it has played as 16.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One of the Huskies' two games this season has hit the over.

Washington games average 62.5 total points per game this season, 7.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Spartans vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 49.5 14.5 49.5 14.5 -- -- Michigan State 38.0 10.5 38.0 10.5 -- --

