The No. 8 Washington Huskies (2-0) face the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Huskies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Peacock
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Washington (-16.5) 57.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Washington (-16) 58 -800 +550 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Washington (-16.5) 57.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Michigan State vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has won all two of its games against the spread this year.
  • Washington has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
  • The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

