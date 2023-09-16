The No. 8 Washington Huskies (2-0) go on the road to meet the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Washington has the 30th-ranked defense this season (14.5 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking eighth-best with 49.5 points per game. Michigan State ranks 34th in the FBS with 38 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 14th-best by giving up only 10.5 points per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on Peacock.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Michigan State vs. Washington Key Statistics

Michigan State Washington 435.5 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 565.5 (18th) 206 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360 (68th) 144.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.5 (113th) 291 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 472 (1st) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 571 yards on 36-of-53 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 21 rushing yards (10.5 ypg) on nine carries.

Nathan Carter has rushed for 224 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added three catches, totaling 35 yards.

Jalen Berger has run for 31 yards across 10 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaron Glover's 135 receiving yards (67.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has five receptions on seven targets.

Tre Mosley has caught eight passes and compiled 123 receiving yards (61.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Christian Fitzpatrick's seven targets have resulted in five grabs for 103 yards.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has compiled 859 yards (429.5 ypg) on 57-of-78 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Will Nixon has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 78 yards on the ground.

This season, Ja'Lynn Polk has carried the ball one time for 27 yards (13.5 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 182 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 14 catches for 239 yards (119.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jalen McMillan has caught 16 passes for 215 yards (107.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.