The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-2) at Rynearson Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Eastern Michigan has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking third-worst with 218.5 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 101st in the FBS (405.5 yards allowed per game). UMass has been struggling defensively, ranking eighth-worst with 43.3 points allowed per game. It has been more effective offensively, regstering 27.7 points per contest (76th-ranked).

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan UMass 218.5 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332 (29th) 405.5 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (131st) 95.5 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (87th) 123 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199 (98th) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (90th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 246 yards (123 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season.

Samson Evans has 125 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards (18.5 per game).

Tanner Knue's team-leading 94 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 16 targets) with one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has grabbed five passes while averaging 26.5 yards per game.

Jere Getzinger Jr. has hauled in five grabs for 32 yards, an average of 16 yards per game.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has thrown for 350 yards (116.7 per game) while completing 70% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has run the ball 45 times for 237 yards, with two touchdowns.

Taisun Phommachanh has taken 25 carries and totaled 130 yards with two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson has totaled 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (62.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Christian Wells has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 95 yards (31.7 yards per game) this year.

George Johnson's 19 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

