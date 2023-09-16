Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams match up at 10:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Buffaloes. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+23.5) Over (62.5) Colorado 41, Colorado State 30

Week 3 Predictions

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buffaloes a 96.2% chance to win.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread in every game this season.

One of the Buffaloes' two games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 2.5 higher than the average total in Colorado games this season.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.7% chance of a victory for the Rams.

The Rams are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

In Rams one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total for Colorado State games this season is 8.0 less points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Buffaloes vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 40.5 28.0 36.0 14.0 45.0 42.0 Colorado State 24.0 50.0 24.0 50.0 -- --

