The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) visit the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Notre Dame has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 47.7 points per game) and scoring defense (12th-best with 10.0 points allowed per game) this year. Central Michigan ranks 89th in points per game (26.0), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 36.5 points allowed per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Peacock.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Central Michigan Notre Dame 324.5 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.7 (3rd) 472.0 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.0 (54th) 174.5 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (38th) 150.0 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.7 (36th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has been a dual threat for Central Michigan this season. He has 280 passing yards (140.0 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 142 yards (71.0 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has run for 125 yards across 25 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chris Parker has collected five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 142 (71.0 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Tyson Davis has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 52 yards (26.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jesse Prewitt III's one target has resulted in one catch for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 731 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 75% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 345 yards on 43 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner. He's also caught five passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 15 times this year and racked up 110 yards (36.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's team-high 128 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of eight targets) with one touchdown.

Jayden Thomas has put up a 125-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 11 targets.

Holden Staes has been the target of six passes and hauled in five grabs for 119 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Central Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.