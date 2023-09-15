Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Wexford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Wexford County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Cadillac High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesick High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.