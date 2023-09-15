The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Tuscola County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Atherton High School at Kingston High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kingston, MI

Kingston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caro High School at Vassar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Vassar, MI

Vassar, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass City High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Reese, MI

Reese, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dryden High School at Mayville High School