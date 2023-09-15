The Detroit Tigers (67-79) and Los Angeles Angels (68-79) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET. The Tigers are coming off a series defeat to the Reds, and the Angels a series loss to the Mariners.

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (5-3, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Griffin Canning (7-6, 4.34 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (5-3, 3.47 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (7-6, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (5-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.47, a 5.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.027.

He has three quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Skubal has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.

Canning has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Canning will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Griffin Canning vs. Tigers

He will match up with a Tigers offense that is hitting .235 as a unit (28th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .377 (28th in the league) with 147 total home runs (23rd in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Canning has pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.