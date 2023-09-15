How to Watch the Tigers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
The Los Angeles Angels and Logan O'Hoppe square off against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 147 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .377, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (580 total, four per game).
- The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.
- Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Detroit's 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Skubal has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Skubal is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In five of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|José Ureña
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Brandon Williamson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Connor Phillips
|9/14/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Derek Law
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Tyler Anderson
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Reid Detmers
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Lance Lynn
|9/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Ryan Pepiot
