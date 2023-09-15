Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Saint Clair County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Oakland Christian High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fraser High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonac High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.