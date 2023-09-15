Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Saginaw County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankenmuth High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Freeland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Standish-Sterling Central High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davison High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Charles High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
