Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Walker at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 195 total home runs.

Philadelphia's .439 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Phillies' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Philadelphia has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (714 total runs).

The Phillies' .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Philadelphia has a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Phillies have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.247).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 200 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 666 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.456 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Nola (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 4.64 ERA in 176 1/3 innings pitched, with 185 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Nola is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.

Nola has put up 25 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Thompson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Ranger Suárez Steven Okert 9/11/2023 Braves L 10-8 Home Taijuan Walker Charlie Morton 9/11/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Kyle Wright 9/12/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Zack Wheeler Max Fried 9/13/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Cristopher Sanchez Spencer Strider 9/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Aaron Nola Zack Thompson 9/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Ranger Suárez Miles Mikolas 9/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Taijuan Walker Dakota Hudson 9/18/2023 Braves - Away Zack Wheeler Kyle Wright 9/19/2023 Braves - Away Cristopher Sanchez Max Fried 9/20/2023 Braves - Away Aaron Nola Spencer Strider

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley

