If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Oceana County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oceana County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Muskegon Heights High School at Hart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hart, MI

Hart, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Shelby High School