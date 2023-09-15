Support your favorite local high school football team in Newaygo County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kent City High School at White Cloud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: White Cloud, MI

White Cloud, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: North Muskegon, MI

North Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Fremont High School