Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Newaygo County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Newaygo County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kent City High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fremont, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.