Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Muskegon County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Muskegon Heights High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitehall High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Montague, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Heights High School at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee High School at Muskegon Orchard View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: Lakes 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Shelby, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
