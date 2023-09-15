There is high school football action in Montcalm County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Lakeview High School at Morley Stanwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Morley, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Vestaburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chippewa Hills High School at Central Montcalm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Stanton, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Montabella High School