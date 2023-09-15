If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Midland County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bullock Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Midland, MI
  • Conference: Tri-Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at Bay City Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Bay City, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Coleman, MI
  • Conference: Mid-State
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Western High School at H. H. Dow High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Midland, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Early College High School at Harrison High School - Harrison

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Harrison, MI
  • Conference: Jack Pine
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

