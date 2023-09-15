Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Midland County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Western High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
