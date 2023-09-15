Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Menominee County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Carney-Nadeau High School at Luther L Wright High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ironwood, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menominee High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bark River-Harris High School at L'Anse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: L'Anse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontonagon Area High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Powers, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bark River-Harris High School at Baraga Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Baraga, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.