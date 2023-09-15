We have 2023 high school football competition in Menominee County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Carney-Nadeau High School at Luther L Wright High School

Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on September 15

4:20 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ironwood, MI

Ironwood, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Menominee High School at Calumet High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15

6:55 PM ET on September 15 Location: Calumet, MI

Calumet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bark River-Harris High School at L'Anse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: L'Anse, MI

L'Anse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ontonagon Area High School at North Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Powers, MI

Powers, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bark River-Harris High School at Baraga Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Baraga, MI

Baraga, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School