Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Marquette County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grantsburg High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houghton High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
