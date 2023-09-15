Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Livingston County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
St Johns High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hartland, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Novi, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howell High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
