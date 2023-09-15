Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Lenawee County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Dundee High School at Onsted High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Onsted, MI

Onsted, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Morenci Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Morenci, MI

Morenci, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Madison High School - Adrian

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montpelier at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsdale High School at Blissfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Blissfield, MI

Blissfield, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Addison, MI

Addison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waldron High School at Lenawee Christian School