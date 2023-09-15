Leelanau County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Leelanau County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Glen Lake High School at Kalkaska High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kalkaska, MI

Kalkaska, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Suttons Bay High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School