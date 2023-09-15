Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Lapeer County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Almont High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: North Branch, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dryden High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mayville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.