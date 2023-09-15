Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Kent County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hopkins High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Central High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyoming High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Catholic High School at Unity Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayland Union High School at Cedar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cedar Springs, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent City High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Godfrey-Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caledonia High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills High School at Kenowa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Eastern High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Calvin Christian High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.