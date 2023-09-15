High school football action in Ingham County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Charlotte High School at Sexton High School

    • Game Time: 5:58 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Everett High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Michigan Center High School at Leslie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Leslie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Lansing High School at DeWitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Dewitt, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Ledge High School at Waverly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holt High School at Okemos High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Okemos, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sacred Heart Academy High School at Webberville Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Webberville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dansville High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Westphalia, MI
    • Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

