Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school football action in Ingham County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Charlotte High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 5:58 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Everett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Ledge High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Okemos, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Webberville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Webberville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dansville High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
