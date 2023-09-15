High school football action in Ingham County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Charlotte High School at Sexton High School

Game Time: 5:58 PM ET on September 15

5:58 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Everett High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Leslie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Leslie, MI

Leslie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at DeWitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dewitt, MI

Dewitt, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Ledge High School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Okemos High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart Academy High School at Webberville Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Webberville, MI

Webberville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dansville High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School