Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Huron County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Caseville High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ubly, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bad Axe High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.