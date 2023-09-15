Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Houghton County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Menominee High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houghton High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
