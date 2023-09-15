Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Hillsdale County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.

    • Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Jonesville High School at Hanover-Horton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hanover, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillsdale High School at Blissfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Blissfield, MI
    • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tekonsha High School at Camden-Frontier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Camden, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waldron High School at Lenawee Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Adrian, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

