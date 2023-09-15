Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Hillsdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Hillsdale County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Jonesville High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hanover, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsdale High School at Blissfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blissfield, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tekonsha High School at Camden-Frontier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Camden, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldron High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
