High school football competition in Gratiot County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis High School at Ithaca High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ithaca, MI

Ithaca, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Coleman, MI

Coleman, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ashley High School at Peck Community High School