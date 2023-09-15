This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Genesee County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Traverse City West High School at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

6:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Kingston High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kingston, MI

Kingston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at Beecher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mt. Morris, MI

Mt. Morris, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Elsie, MI

Elsie, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand Area High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Goodrich, MI

Goodrich, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Flushing High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Davison High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School