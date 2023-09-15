Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Eaton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Eaton County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Charlotte High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 5:58 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olivet High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Ledge High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.