Delta County, Michigan has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Hancock High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Gladstone, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Escanaba High School at Sault Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Conference: Big North

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rapid River High School at Munising High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Munising, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Engadine High School at Mid Peninsula High School