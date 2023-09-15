Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Clinton County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Bath High School at Fowler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Fowler, MI
  • Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Elsie, MI
  • Conference: Mid-Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at DeWitt High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Dewitt, MI
  • Conference: Capital Area
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dansville High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Westphalia, MI
  • Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

