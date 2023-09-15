Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Clinton County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Bath High School at Fowler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Fowler, MI

Fowler, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Elsie, MI

Elsie, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Conference: Mid-Michigan
How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at DeWitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Dewitt, MI

Dewitt, MI Conference: Capital Area

Conference: Capital Area
How to Stream: Watch Here

Dansville High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School