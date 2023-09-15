Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Clare County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Clare County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Gladwin High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Farwell, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.