Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Gladwin High School at Clare High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clare, MI

Clare, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Blanchard, MI

Blanchard, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Farwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Farwell, MI

Farwell, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Early College High School at Harrison High School - Harrison