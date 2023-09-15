This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chippewa County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Escanaba High School at Sault Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Ste. Marie, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Rudyard High School at Pickford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Pickford, MI

Pickford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Brimley Area High School at Superior Central High School