Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Cass County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Three Rivers, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
