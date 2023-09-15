If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Calhoun County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Athens, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Joseph High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwestern High School - DCP at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tekonsha High School at Camden-Frontier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Camden, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

