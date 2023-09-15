Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Berrien County, Michigan this week.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Berrien Springs High School at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coloma High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
