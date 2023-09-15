Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Bay County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pinconning Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Pinconning, MI

Pinconning, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Garber High School at Swan Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Caseville High School at All Saints Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at Bay City Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Farwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Farwell, MI

Farwell, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Western High School at H. H. Dow High School