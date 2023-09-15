Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Barry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Barry County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Barry County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hastings High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
