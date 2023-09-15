High school football is happening this week in Allegan County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins High School at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayland Union High School at Cedar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugatuck High School at Union City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Union City, MI

Union City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles High School at Otsego High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Otsego, MI

Otsego, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Calvin Christian High School at Fennville High School