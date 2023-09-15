Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Alger County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Rapid River High School at Munising High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Munising, MI

Munising, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Brimley Area High School at Superior Central High School