Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Alger County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Alger County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rapid River High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Brimley Area High School at Superior Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Eben Junction, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
